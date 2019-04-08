'Infested and stinking' house left to ruin, neighbours complain
Home on rue Limbour damaged by fire 3 years ago
People living near a home in east Gatineau that was gutted by fire three years ago say they're frustrated the property has been left to ruin, and want it either repaired or demolished.
The home on rue Limbour in the Templeton neighbourhood caught fire April 30, 2016, and has been empty ever since while its owner deals with the insurance claim.
[The pool] is always full of frogs. There are also rats that live there.- Katerine Desbiens, neighbour
But neighbours say the place is becoming a health hazard.
"[The pool] is always full of frogs. There are also rats that live there," Katerine Desbiens told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview. "It doesn't smell good in summer."
"It's hard to believe it can take so much time to make a decision to demolish an infested and stinking house," said another neighbour, Lucie St-Gelais, also in French.
The city councillor for the area said the situation is unacceptable, but the city can't do much right now.
"There's a process that doesn't [involve] the city. It involves the owner and their insurance company," said Lac-Beauchamp Coun. Jean-François Leblanc.
Because the owner is still working with the city and the insurer to find a solution, it's impossible to obtain a demolition order at this stage, Leblanc said.
Radio-Canada was unable to reach the owner for comment.
With files from Jean-François Poudrier and Laurie Trudel
