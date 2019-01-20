Gas reconnected to hundreds of east Ottawa homes

Heat has been restored to hundreds of homes in Ottawa's Blackburn Hamlet and Innes Park neighbourhoods days after a gas line was damaged.

More than 530 homes had their gas cut off Friday and dozens were placed under a precautionary boil water advisory after the line was damaged during overnight work near Orient Park and Kelden Crescent.

During the outage, the temperature plunged into the minus 20s.

Only one home was still not hooked up early Sunday afternoon, said Innes Coun. Laura Dudas.

The precautionary boil water advisory has ended for the 70 homes, Dudas said, and affected residents were being contacted by Ottawa Public Health.

I want to thank all those <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawacity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawacity</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/enbridgegas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@enbridgegas</a> staff who worked in the bitter cold to return heat and water to <a href="https://twitter.com/BlackburnOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlackburnOttawa</a> residents and kept them informed during this serious situation. —@laura_dudas

Anyone in the area who is experiencing problems with their gas can contact Enbridge at 1-877-362-7434.