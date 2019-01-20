Skip to Main Content
Gas reconnected to hundreds of east Ottawa homes

Heat has been restored to hundreds of homes in Ottawa's Blackburn Hamlet and Innes Park neighbourhoods days after a gas line was damaged.

More than 530 homes had no heat after workers damaged a gas line

CBC News ·
Enbridge had to go door-to-door to reconnect more than 530 customers whose heat was cut off after the gas line was damaged. By Sunday afternoon, all but one of those homes had been reconnected. (Laura Dudas/Twitter)

More than 530 homes had their gas cut off Friday and dozens were placed under a precautionary boil water advisory after the line was damaged during overnight work near Orient Park and Kelden Crescent.

During the outage, the temperature plunged into the minus 20s.

Only one home was still not hooked up early Sunday afternoon, said Innes Coun. Laura Dudas.

The precautionary boil water advisory has ended for the 70 homes, Dudas said, and affected residents were being contacted by Ottawa Public Health.

Anyone in the area who is experiencing problems with their gas can contact Enbridge at 1-877-362-7434.

