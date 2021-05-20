Natural gas leak in Hunt Club forces home evacuations

A large underground gas line is leaking in Ottawa's Hunt Club Thursday afternoon, forcing some residents to evacuate their homes and leaving thousands without power.

At about 2:30 p.m., firefighters confirmed a natural gas leak at the intersection of Uplands Drive and Paul Anka Drive, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

The leak caused the roadway to "heave up" in the area, and blow dust into the air.

"Firefighters secured the area and began checking on residences within the affected perimeter, crews went door to door confirming residents had their windows closed and using air monitoring equipment to make sure the homes were safe," reads the release.

The gas leak at Uplands and Paul Anka involves a large diameter underground gas line. <br><br>Firefighters are going door to door to ensure residents have windows closed and verifying the air quality inside the buildings. <br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/OttFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttFire</a> Hazmat team is en route. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/2RT4rwu0hn">https://t.co/2RT4rwu0hn</a> <a href="https://t.co/B2KPx2J3jz">pic.twitter.com/B2KPx2J3jz</a> —@OttFire

Power to be restored late night

Hydro Ottawa said in an email more than 2,000 customers are affected by a forced power outage, which was done for safety reasons due to the leak. The utility estimates the power would be restored at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

A spokesperson for Ottawa Fire Services told CBC that two buses were sent to evacuate homes that were downwind from the leak. The news release states that further evacuations in the vicinity may be required as repairs happen.

The fire department's hazardous materials team is working with Enbridge Gas and Hydro Ottawa to repair the pipe. It's expected to take several hours, according to the spokesperson.

The intersection and surrounding areas will be closed during this time.

Residents are asked to keep their doors and windows closed, and to follow orders from first responders.