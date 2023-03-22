Ottawa mayor 'not a fan' of using public money for new hockey arena

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe will be meeting with Gary Bettman on Monday when the NHL Commissioner is in town on his annual visit to the Ottawa Senators, where the sale of the team will be the hot topic of conversation.

Sutcliffe told reporters Wednesday that new ownership of the hockey franchise and a downtown arena — either at LeBreton Flats or some other location — presents an exciting opportunity for the national capital.

"I'm grateful for the fact that the commissioner has signalled over and over again through this process that the Senators are staying in Ottawa," said Sutcliffe. "I think that's shown commitment on his part, for which I'm grateful."

Sutcliffe says he's 'not a fan' of putting city money into an arena Duration 0:51 Speaking with reporters following Wednesday's council meeting, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe didn't rule out financially supporting a new arena for the Senators, adding that there are still 'a lot of hypotheticals.'

The mayor also left open the possibility of investing public money into a new arena.

"I'm not a fan of putting city money into an arena, but it depends on so many factors," he said.

"It's very early to be talking about what could happen in the future in terms of an arena."

Sutcliffe said he can't provide any definitive answers because there are still some important unanswered questions — Who will own the team? Will they want to build an arena, and if so, where?

The Senators have been officially on the market since November, months after the death of owner Eugene Melnyk.

Bettman has said publicly that numerous groups put in official, if preliminary, bids for the team earlier this month. One of the groups includes actor Ryan Reynolds, who received a standing ovation when he attended a Sens game late last year.