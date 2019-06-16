Garbage truck fire causes $3M in damage
Investigators are looking into a major fire in west Ottawa Saturday that damaged eight garbage trucks and caused $3 million in damages.
No injuries in major blaze at west Ottawa waste facility
Firefighters were called to the Waste Management Canada facility on Westbrook Road just after 5:30 p.m.
The fire was limited to the garbage trucks and did not damage any buildings, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.
It was brought under control shortly after 6 p.m.
No one was injured in the blaze, fire officials said.
