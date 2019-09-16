Garbage truck catches fire at Carleton
A garbage truck caught fire in a parking lot near the Carleton University athletics complex Monday morning.
No injuries reported, buses back on campus
Ottawa firefighters said there were no injuries.
The school said in a tweet OC Transpo buses were being rerouted off campus to a stop on Bronson Avenue.
OC Transpo said at about 2:45 p.m. those detours were lifted.
