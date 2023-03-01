Landlords want waste company to pay almost 4 years after truck hit building

On May 27, 2019, a Waste Connections of Canada garbage truck slammed into an apartment building at 442 Nelson St. rendering the building uninhabitable for years until repairs could be completed. (Photo supplied by Duong Hoang)

Owners of a central Ottawa apartment building want a major waste company to pay for losses incurred after one of the company's garbage trucks slammed into the first floor of the building almost four years ago.

Duong Hoang, one of four friends who own a 16-unit apartment building on Nelson Street in the Sandy Hill neighbourhood, said he and his partners are frustrated the city and Waste Connections of Canada have not "admitted to any fault" for the crash in May 2019.

"We're just left holding the bag here and it's just not fair," said Hoang.

The crash involved a blue garbage truck, contracted by the City of Ottawa, that rolled backward down the street, snapped a hydro pole and ripped into the brick facade of the building, destroying the exterior wall and exposing a bedroom inside. No one was injured.

CBC reached out to Waste Connections for a response to this story, but did not receive an answer.

Alain Gonthier, general manager for the City of Ottawa's public works department, said the city is not involved in settlement discussions regarding the crash.

Duong Hoang is one of the owners of a 16-unit apartment building on Nelson Street in Ottawa. He believes he and his partners are entitled to compensation after a garbage truck slammed into the apartment building in 2019. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Building deemed uninhabitable, co-owner says

Hoang said an engineer assessed the damage and deemed the building uninhabitable until repairs could be made.

The group of landlords did receive approximately $700,000 from their insurance company to cover repair costs and lost rent for the first year of construction, but pandemic-related delays meant they couldn't rent out the units again until November 2022, Hoang said.

They relied on loans, even from family, to pay for carrying costs, he said. Now, those lenders want their money back.

Garbage truck hits home on Nelson Street Duration 0:29 A Sandy Hill home was damaged when a garbage truck slammed into the building on Monday morning. No injuries were reported.

The landlords believe they are owed about $400,000 from Waste Connections to cover the nearly two-year period they weren't able to earn rental income.

Another co-owner Andrew Hamilton notes the costs continue to climb as loans incur interest.

"It's just always a moving target just based on each and every month that passes by," Hamilton said. "It's just been incredibly personally and financially stressful."

The co-owners received approximately two months worth of mortgage payments from Waste Connections of Canada in 2021, they said, but that was understood as a small advance payment until a larger settlement amount could be agreed upon.

The landlords offered Waste Connections a settlement last year, they said. As of Thursday, both Hoang and Hamilton said they are still waiting for the company to respond to the offer.