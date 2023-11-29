Winter trash trek awaits some western Quebec residents

The municipality of La Pêche, Que., is forcing dozens of residents on privately-maintained roads to trek through snow and ice to bring large garbage and recycling bins to a designated pickup point.

For some that will mean a weekly 500-metre stroll down a hilly, snow-covered road, which is a "nightmare" for Joanne Cassidy. Cassidy and partner Perry Culley were one of dozens of homeowners to receive a letter from the municipality earlier this month.

The letter stated, from mid-November through May 14, residents have to wheel their 240-litre plastic bin hundreds of metres down a privately maintained road to an intersection.

"We're going back in time. Are they going to reduce my taxes, too?" said Cassidy, who will face a steep hill on her road, no matter what direction she takes to wheel her bin.

She is currently building a new home on Montée du Belvédère, which is among the roads that require the long trek each week.

Joanne Cassidy looks out in the direction of chemin Davidson where she will haul her bin. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Wheel pain

This month, La Pêche sent the same marching orders to about a dozen residences on chemin Lewis, a well-maintained but winding road above the village of Wakefield.

"It just made no sense," said longtime resident Ghislain Lafontaine.

Leaving the neighbourhood bins at the municipally designated intersection, which is at the foot of Lewis, for the entire winter is impractical, Lafontaine added.

He said there wasn't sufficient space for a bac parc, or bin park, for 36 wheelie bins.

Lafontaine also worried that by springtime the depot of unattended garbage bins at a forest intersection would be a ripe attraction for bears, raccoons and gnawing squirrels.

He and other residents contacted their municipal councillor, Claude Giroux, who agreed and called the municipality's last-minute communication about the new plan "absurd."

Are they going to reduce my taxes, too? - Joanne Cassidy

Giroux quickly brokered a yearlong reprieve from the new policy for residents on Lewis.

Not far away on chemin du Coteau (formerly chemin Beach) near the Wakefield Covered Bridge, longtime residents like Jena Leavoy weren't yet aware new rules required them to wheel bins some 500 metres to the intersection with chemin Gendron.

The Leavoy family's big blue bin, placed where they always place it, hadn't been emptied.

"I don't see [the plan] working very well in the winter," said Leavoy.

Skinny tracks down the centre of chemin Comeau in La Pêche show where residents drag their bins 500 metres to the designated intersection. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Bin there, done that

Many La Pêche residents said the burdensome new wheelie rules have come with a recently signed municipal garbage pickup contract.

In late 2021, La Pêche ended a 36-year relationship with Aime Fleury's garbage hauling company and signed a new deal worth $2.3 million per year with Materiels Martin Lalonde.

"There's no reason why a small truck can't go [down those roads]," said Aime Fleury, who still operates a trucking company.

Fleury said he had abandoned the collection contract when he could no longer find enough employees.

Aime Fleury, the former garbage collector, looks over an old list of the roads where his company picked up garbage using specialized trucks. (Stu Mills/cbc)

La Pêche Mayor Guillaume Lamoureux said those same staffing pressures exist for the new contractor, which partly explains the new bin rules.

The change was made after the new collection contractor compiled a list of problematic roads — whether due to width, winter maintenance or complaints from residents that the heavy trucks had damaged the road.

According to Lamoureux, Martin-Lalonde managers worried that if as many trucks get stuck or damaged on slippery, narrow winter roads this year as last, the new company will also struggle to find and keep drivers.

"There should have been communications earlier," admitted Lamoureux.