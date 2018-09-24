After the storm: Here's how to get rid of that spoiled food

As the cleanup continues from Friday's destructive storm, residents are being given extra options for getting rid of waste.

Public health officials say perishables in your refrigerator should be thrown out within eight hours of a power outage, while food in the freezer will remain safe for up to 48 hours as long as the door remains closed.

Health officials recommend throwing out partially thawed food.

Here are some of the extra steps being taken.

In Ottawa:

Barrhaven Coun. Jan Harder said there are extra waste bins at the Walter Baker and Minto Recreation complexes for people who need to get rid of waste before their usual pickup day.

Walter Baker bin, as mentioned I have requested it be emptied and returned. Thank you for your patience. <a href="https://t.co/yMA2hVA42f">pic.twitter.com/yMA2hVA42f</a> —@BarrhavenJan

There will also be extra bins at the Nepean Sportsplex, on Basin Court and at the Manordale Community Building at 68 Knoxdale Rd., starting at 12:30, said Coun. Keith Egli.

A bin for food waste is being set up at the Tom Brown Arena on Bayview Road, said Coun. Catherine McKenney.

The city is asking residents not throw out damaged appliances or construction waste Monday, and not to move or attempt to dispose of hazardous waste such as propane tanks, paint, gas or oil.

Weekly garbage, recycling and compost collection is unaffected on Monday.

Twigs, brush and branches have to be packaged in bundles of no more than 10 centimetres in diameter and 1.2 metres in length, and can't exceed what's normally allowed on pickup day.

In Gatineau:

There are extra waste containers at five sites in Gatineau:

Deauville and Jumonville.

Georges-Bilodeau and Étienne-Brûlé​.

Georges-Bilodeau and Jumonville​.

Jumonville and Daniel-Johnson​.

Jumonville and Tassé.

Anything can go in these containers except hazardous waste such as appliances, paint and tires. Those items should be left beside these containers.

People who live on boulevard Pink and rue Mont-Bleu can leave downed tree branches at the curb.