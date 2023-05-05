Teen's painting of Mother Earth deemed too mature for school foyer

Skye Hunt's 'In Celebration of the Mother' was made for her school's Earth Day art show on April 21, 2023, but was moved to an art room because the board deemed it too 'mature.' (Chantel Hunt/Facebook)

An eastern Ontario student says she was upset when her entry for her high school's Earth Day foyer art show was instead moved to the art room after the school board deemed the depiction of a stone woman's nude torso too mature.

Skye Hunt, a Grade 12 student at Gananoque Intermediate and Secondary School, created a piece she named In Celebration of the Mother, which depicts a stone woman with grass on her hips, clouds for hair, gold stretch marks, cellulite and breasts.

"When you think 'earth,' you think 'women.' You think 'mother,'" the 17-year-old told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning.

"I did a sketch before I did this painting and it was approved, so I was quite shocked when I found out it wasn't going to be displayed because of the breasts."

The Upper Canada District School Board said in a statement the "mature nature" of the art was not appropriate for some students in the school, who are as young as 11.

"The front foyer of the school is accessed by all students," the statement said. "The context of the school's front foyer is different than that of an art gallery."

Ontario Morning from CBC Radio 9:59 Painting of a topless woman deemed too mature in Gananoque school foyer. Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus"....Rubens's "Leda and the Swan" .... Rembrandt's "Bathsheba at Her Bath ". What do these masterpieces by some of the greatest artists have in common? They all feature a nude woman. However, it's apparently too mature of a subject for a school art show. This morning, we met a student whose painting of a topless woman was not allowed to be displayed at the school foyer.

Hunt, who plans to attend Algonquin College next year for animation and illustration, said she wanted to celebrate what the media depicts as flaws, and help more women and girls feel seen.

"It's really upsetting, especially as someone who has all these things," she said.

"The media really shames girls for having all of these, as well. So growing up it was definitely a struggle … I feel like seeing this if I was in Grade 9, or Grade 7 especially, would have been a lot better for my self image."

Picked up by gallery

When Hunt learned about the display on April 21, she called her mom, who then expressed displeasure in a Facebook post that spread around the area near Kingston, Ont.

Hunt said the community has been supportive and a local gallery owner has put her piece in its front window.

"I feel really happy, really ecstatic that I've had the reach that I have," she said.

"Hopefully it's helped some women or some girls somewhere feel more confident in themselves and know they're beautiful, [that] every body is a beautiful body."