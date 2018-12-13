Former Gananoque, Ont., fire chief charged with fraud, theft

The former fire chief of Gananoque, Ont., and the Township of Leeds and Thousands Islands, Ont., has been charged with fraud and theft after an investigation by the OPP's anti-rackets branch.

The provincial police force was asked in December 2016 to look into irregularities at the town, the township and the Gananoque Firefighters Association.

Gerald Bennett, 60, was relieved of his duties as chief in November 2016 and the town called in a forensic accountant.

The OPP have charged Bennett with 15 counts of fraud, six counts of uttering a forged document, three counts of theft and a single count of breach of trust.

The OPP did not provide details, but said the incidents occurred over four years between 2012 and 2016.

Bennett will make his first court appearance on Jan., 4, in Brockville, Ont.