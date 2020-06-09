Man charged in death of Canada goose

A 24-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly jumping on a gaggle of Canada geese in a Greater Napanee, Ont., park Saturday, killing one of the birds.

Jake Fitchett of Greater Napanee is charged with mischief, cruelty to animals and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers were called to a disturbance at Napanee Conservation Park, on the banks of the Napanee River. Fitchett was charged Monday.

He was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday and remains in police custody, according to OPP.