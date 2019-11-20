2nd suspect charged in fatal beating of Vanier man

A second suspect has been charged in connection with the beating death of a 55-year-old man in Vanier in February.

Robert Theoret, 57, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Gaetan Jolin, Ottawa police announced Wednesday.

Theoret's arrest follows the Feb. 24 arrest of Michael Leduc, also charged with second-degree murder in connection with Jolin's death.

First responders found Jolin badly injured on the afternoon of Feb. 20 at his home on Jolliet Avenue in Vanier. He later died of his injuries.

A neighbour at the time described Jolin as outgoing and friendly.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service's major crime unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.