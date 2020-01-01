Homeless shelter catches fire on New Year's Eve
Emergency services were called to the Gîte Ami homeless shelter New Year’s Eve at approximately 10:30 p.m. after the building caught fire.
Gîte Ami won't reopen until restorations are complete
According to the shelter's Facebook page, users of the Gîte Ami shelter and its staff were evacuated to a bus and given accommodations at a soup kitchen in Hull.
While no one was injured by the blaze, the shelter is unable to provide accommodations until it restores services, which could take weeks.
