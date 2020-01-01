Homeless shelter catches fire on New Year's Eve

Emergency services were called to a Gatineau homeless shelter New Year's Eve at approximately 10:30 p.m. after the building caught fire.

According to the shelter's Facebook page, users of the Gîte Ami shelter and its staff were evacuated to a bus and given accommodations at a soup kitchen in Hull.

While no one was injured by the blaze, the shelter is unable to provide accommodations until it restores services, which could take weeks.