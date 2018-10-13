Skip to Main Content
Loss in final game dooms Fury FC's playoff hopes

Loss in final game dooms Fury FC's playoff hopes

The Ottawa Fury needed a win on home soil Saturday to keep their slim playoff chances alive. It didn't happen.

Club needed win at home to keep chances alive but lost 2-0

CBC News ·
Ottawa Fury FC fell 2-0 to the Charleston Battery in their final game of the United Soccer League 2018 season on Oct. 13, 2018. The club needed to win to have a chance at the playoffs. (Steve Kingsman/Freestyle Photography)

The Ottawa Fury needed a win on home soil Saturday to keep their slim playoff chances alive.

That didn't happen.

Fury FC were shutout 2-0 at TD Place by the Charleston Battery, denying the club a chance at making the United Soccer League playoffs in their first campaign under new head coach Nikola Popovic.

After the match, Popovic said Fury FC fans should be "very, very proud" of how the players performed Saturday, despite the loss.

"They absolutely gave everything. I was just with them, and a lot of them are crying," Popovic said.

"When somebody gives everything that they have, I think we cannot point [fingers at] them."

Ottawa Fury FC head coach Nikola Popovic speaks to reporters on Saturday after the team's final game of the United Soccer League season. (CBC)

Even with a win, the ninth-place Fury would have needed losses from other teams ahead of them to make the eight-team Eastern Conference playoffs.

The club finished the season with 13 wins, 15 losses and six draws.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us