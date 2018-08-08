Fury FC signs national team stalwart David Edgar

Ottawa Fury FC have made another high-profile signing, announcing the arrival of Canadian defender David Edgar on Wednesday.

Edgar, whose professional career began in the English Premier League playing for Newcastle United, is the latest addition to the USL franchise, which has announced its intention to become a breeding ground for Canadian soccer talent.

What is being done here in Ottawa is something that's been talked about in Canada and throughout North America now. - David Edgar, Ottawa Fury FC

"What is being done here in Ottawa is something that's been talked about in Canada and throughout North America now," said Edgar in a statement released by the team. "What the club is trying to do with young Canadian talent is fantastic, it's great for the country and for the club. I'm really happy to be part of it, happy to be playing football again."

The 31-year-old Kitchener, Ont., native has made 42 senior international appearances for Canada, including the 2013 and 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup squads.

Edgar already appears to be settling into his new home.

"I had a great week here, got to meet everyone, lots of familiar faces," he said. "It's a very good group, a very hard-working group from what I've seen this week, and the coaching has been fantastic since I've been here."

'A mature and responsible leader'

Fury general manager Julian de Guzman is a former teammate of Edgar's on the Canadian men's team.

"I've been able to see how he's grown into a mature and responsible leader," de Guzman said in the release. "He understands the situation Canada is in in terms of professional soccer and what we're trying to do here for the city, for the country, and he supports it. That's a huge bonus, and the game-changing reason why it makes sense to bring a guy like him, with his qualities — as a defender, as a player, as a leader."

Edgar spent more than a decade playing soccer in England before a brief stint with the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer in 2016. He was sidelined due to injury for the entire 2017 season.

The 6-foot-4 Edgar has made some appearances with USL side Nashville SC this season, but was released at the end of May.



The Fury face Nashville Friday at First Tennessee Park. The team's next home game is Wednesday evening against the Richmond Kickers, followed by a Saturday afternoon game against the Indy Eleven.

The Fury find themselves in seventh place in the USL standings with 31 points.