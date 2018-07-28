Skip to Main Content
Funnel cloud advisory issued for eastern Ontario

Weakly-rotating funnel clouds could dot the skies across eastern Ontario today, Environment Canada says.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather advisory for parts of eastern Ontario, warning of funnel clouds, thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 70 km/h, and 'pea-sized hail.' (submitted by Gaylene Poulin)

The agency has issued a weather advisory for parts of the region, warning of funnel clouds, thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 70 km/h, and "pea-sized hail."

The advisory is in place for Ottawa, as well as smaller communities like Kingston, Cornwall, Brockville, Bancroft and Smiths Falls.

The weakly-rotating funnel clouds will likely not pose any danger at ground level, Environment Canada said.

However, there is a chance that they "could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado," according to the agency's warning.

Landspout tornadoes do not typically cause major damage, but they can be strong enough to topple trees or toss debris short distances.

