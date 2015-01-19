Ottawa police ask feds for more cash to cover 'extraordinary' duties

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is asking the federal government for more money to bring it in line with forces in other capitals where police are expected to perform extra duties.

Following the shootings on Parliament Hill in October 2014, the federal government announced $10 million over five years in special funding for the OPS. With that money about to run out, the police service is looking for another, larger commitment.

"We're the nation's capital, and with that comes extraordinary events," said Supt. Joan McKenna, who helps manage the force's special events team.

When dignitaries visit Ottawa, McKenna's team works with RCMP, Parliamentary Protective Services and sometimes Ontario Provincial Police to provide security. Ottawa police must also respond to demonstrations held here because this city is home not only to Parliament Hill, but also 129 embassies and high commissions.

Then there are the numerous celebrations and special events that draw big crowds and require intense security.

"Another example is a Canada Day," McKenna said. "Yearly, we have roughly 250,000 to 300,000 people that come to the nation's capital for one reason."

$2M a tiny fraction

Although the federal government does occasionally provide additional funding for events such as 2017's Canada 150 celebrations, that's more the exception than the rule, McKenna said.

The $2 million per year the OPS currently receives from the federal government amounts to a tiny fraction of its annual budget of about $350 million, and isn't nearly enough to cover all the extra enforcement, according to McKenna.

"Every year, we exceeded that amount," she said.

For example, Canada Day alone can eat up one-quarter of the annual funding. McKenna said that's partly because the threats police are guarding against have changed.

"We used to never put large trucks out to protect large crowds, but we know that it's something people do to try to harm [others]," she said. "They will drive large vehicles into crowds."

Supt. Joan McKenna helps manage the Ottawa Police Service’s special events team. (Submitted)

Costs rising

According to a presentation posted to Public Safety Canada's website in October , statements provided by Ottawa police "consistently include actual project expenditures of more than $2 million," with overage ranging "from $90,000 to $600,000," per year.

"Events specific to the Nation's Capital continue to occur and the cost for security is increasing," the Public Safety presentation reads.

Compared to municipal police forces in other capitals, the OPS appears to be getting shortchanged.

For example, the cost of policing extraordinary events in London, England, was calculated at £343.7 million in 2015, currently about $590 million Cdn, for which London Metropolitan Police were reimbursed £173.6 million, or nearly $300 million Cdn., in their 2016-17 budget.

In Washington D.C. in 2018, the United States Capitol Police received $6.15 million US in federal grants, or more than 1.5 per cent of its overall budget of $400 million US.

In Australia, the city Canberra received the equivalent of about $36 million Cdn last year from the federal government to help cover costs related to its role as the nation's capital, but it's not clear how much of that money was spent on policing.

A climate rally held on Parliament Hill on Sept. 27, 2019, shut down streets throughout Ottawa's downtown. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Tracking costs

McKenna said the OPS is tracking recurring costs, and is hopeful a new funding formula is implemented by the time the federal government's fiscal year begins next April.

"We've been negotiating with the Public Safety Canada to increase our envelope so it does cover those costs that are above and beyond what a normal city would see," said McKenna, who added discussions have been productive, but wouldn't put a dollar figure on the force's request.

"I can't say for sure they're going to give us more money because they have to go through their own processes," she said. "The proof is not yet in the pudding."

According to a spokesperson for Public Safety Canada, the department is considering the request.

"This assessment is currently underway," wrote Zarah Malik in an emailed statement.