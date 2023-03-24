Kanata–Carleton MPP Merrilee Fullerton resigns

Progressive Conservative MPP for Kanata–Carleton Merrilee Fullerton is resigning.

The former minister of Children, Community & Social Services, was first elected in the 2018 Ontario election.

Fullerton announced her resignation Friday afternoon in a tweet and attached a resignation letter in which she expressed appreciation to Premier Doug Ford, her cabinet colleagues and constituents.

"I am grateful to the constituents of Kanata and West Carleton who have supported me in my efforts to improve the lives of others," Fullerton wrote in her resignation letter. "It has been an honour to represent Kanata–Carleton in the Ontario legislature."

Fullerton did not immediately give a reason for her resignation, and her office did not comment in response to a question from CBC.

This afternoon I spoke with the Premier and tendered my resignation as MPP for Kanata-Carleton and as Minister of Children, Community & Social Services, effective immediately. It has been a distinct honour to have represented the residents of Kanata-Carleton. <a href="https://t.co/edN82lxSfo">pic.twitter.com/edN82lxSfo</a> —@DrFullertonMPP

Fullerton first won the Kanata–Carleton riding in 2018 with more than 43 per cent of the vote. She was re-elected in 2022 with a nearly identical share of popular support.

In office, Fullerton has held three cabinet positions including minister of Training, Colleges and Universities, minister of Long-Term Care and two terms as minister of Children, Community and Social Services.

Fullerton oversaw the Ministry of Long-Term Care through nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in June 2019.

During news conferences at the time, Fullerton often blamed chronic underfunding by previous governments for COVID-related deaths in long-term care.

Before politics, Fullerton practised as a medical doctor in Ottawa.