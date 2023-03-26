Some of Merrilee Fullerton's now-former constituents say they're surprised the Progressive Conservative MPP has resigned just nine months after being re-elected.

The former minister of children, community and social services — first elected in 2018 in the riding of Kanata-Carleton — announced she was stepping down Friday in a resignation letter posted on social media.

"If you're doing a good job, and you're serving the public, there's no reason that you should leave," said Kalamaljit Masonde, who lives in the riding.

Masonde said he'd like to have some answers as to why Fullerton stepped down, especially with it coming so close after an election.

"I mean, every job I've had, I've stayed there for more than nine months, right? So they should do the same thing," he said.

In her March 24 resignation letter, Fullerton expressed her appreciation for Premier Doug Ford, her cabinet colleagues and constituents.

This afternoon I spoke with the Premier and tendered my resignation as MPP for Kanata-Carleton and as Minister of Children, Community & Social Services, effective immediately. It has been a distinct honour to have represented the residents of Kanata-Carleton. <a href="https://t.co/edN82lxSfo">pic.twitter.com/edN82lxSfo</a> —@DrFullertonMPP

She did not give a reason for her resignation, and her office did not comment Friday in response to a question from CBC.

CBC asked again Sunday but did not hear back in time for publication.

Rick Turner, who also lives in the riding, said he thinks Fullerton had "done great" during her five years in office, despite being put in a tough spot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She's a great lady and she does great work. It's too bad she's leaving," he said, adding he too was surprised by the news.

NDP MPP France Gélinas says she was shocked by Fullerton's decision to resign. Back in 2021, the NDP called for Fullerton to step down following critical reports into the Ministry of Long-Term Care’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aya Dufour/Radio-Canada)

Fullerton should 'speak up' about decision, NDP MPP says

Fullerton also oversaw the Ministry of Long-Term Care through nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in June 2019.

In 2021, the opposition NDP called for her resignation in the wake of two reports that each concluded the ministry was not prepared for the pandemic.

"Everybody will remember that 5,400 residents of long-term care homes died under her watch," said Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas, the NDP's critic for health and long-term care.

Gélinas told Radio-Canada she too was shocked by Fullerton's sudden resignation, especially given her "animated" response at Queen's Park Thursday to questions about the government's policies toward children with autism.

"She really looked like a minister who was committed, who was proud, who was pushing forward the agenda of the government. And then less than 24 hours after this, she was gone," Gélinas said.

Gélinas said Fullerton should, at the very least, "speak up" and explain her decision..

Political science professor Peter Graefe said Fullerton's resignation comes as the Ford government is taking steps towards the privatization of health care, something she supported. (Laura Clementson/CBC)

Timing 'a bit odd'

The timing of Fullerton's resignation has struck most people as "sudden," said Peter Graefe, an associate professor in the department of political science at McMaster University.

Fullerton supported increased privatization in the health-care system, Graefe said, a direction the Ford government seems to be going in.

"It was a bit odd to step down at the very point where you're making progress on what is one of the most important files to you," he said.

The premier's office has since named Aurora–Oak Ridges–Richmond Hill MPP Michael Parsa as Fullerton's replacement as minister of children, community and social services.

Whenever an MPP resigns, a byelection has to be called within six months, Elections Ontario said. The date for that byelection will be determined by the premier.