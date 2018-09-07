Frontenac paramedics raise alarm over threats and violence

Paramedics in Frontenac County near Kingston, Ont., are speaking out about a string of incidents this summer in which they were threatened and verbally abused.

On Tuesday, a paramedic was threatened on Wolfe Island in an incident the OPP is now investigating.

According to the Frontenac Paramedic Service, there have been two other similar incidents in the past three months on the island.

The paramedic service has now issued a public message that violence and verbal abuse against its crew members will not be tolerated.

Often working alone

For several months this summer, there was only a single paramedic stationed on the island.

The paramedic who was threatened Tuesday was working alone, but the service was unable to say if the other incidents also involved paramedics working by themselves.

The issues on Wolfe Island were not the only problems the paramedic service reported over the past 12 months, however.

On Aug. 28, two paramedics were threatened with a knife while responding to a call, the service said. Last October, friends of one patient spat on and shoved two paramedics who were responding to a call at a Kingston baseball field.

In addition to issuing a public message, the service said it's meeting with an expert on workplace safety.

Frontenac paramedics are currently offered self-defence training, the service said.