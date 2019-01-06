With the temperature set to drop to the minus 20s on Sunday night, Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory for the city.

A low of –21 C is in the forecast for tonight, according to Environment Canada.

Strong winds will make it feel more like –28, however, and those brisk temperatures are expected to continue during Monday's commute.

Frostbite Advisory in effect starting overnight tonight and continuing tomorrow morning.<br><br>Make sure everyone is dressed warmly for tomorrow's commute. It will feel like -28 degrees.<br><br>Tips on how to stay warm:<a href="https://t.co/yxqicbyyzF">https://t.co/yxqicbyyzF</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttWeather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttWeather</a> <a href="https://t.co/yEJyuRTegN">pic.twitter.com/yEJyuRTegN</a> —@ottawahealth

Here are some tips the public health agency has issued for staying warm during extremely cold temperatures:

Wear a hat, gloves or mittens to prevent heat loss and protect against frostbite, as well as a neckwarmer.

Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks.

Drink warm fluids and avoid drinking alcohol.

Dress in layers.

Change out of wet clothes as soon as possible.

Environment Canada says the temperature will begin to warm up later Monday, but those balmier temperatures could also lead to between five and 10 centimetres of snow in the evening.