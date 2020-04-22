Health-care workers remain on guard despite promising signs

For the past month, we've been bringing you dispatches from key figures on the front line of Ottawa's battle against COVID-19: an ICU nurse at the Queensway Carleton Hospital, a paramedic in Renfrew County and an emergency and palliative care physician at the Ottawa and Montfort hospitals.

Their latest reports signal that while vigilance is still the watchword, life may be gradually — very gradually — returning to the way it was before the pandemic.

The nurse

Peggy Freemark is going back home.

The registered nurse temporarily moved away from her family in Stittsville to keep them safe from possible exposure to COVID-19. A Good Samaritan offered Freemark and one of her colleagues a house in Kanata for as long as they needed it.

"I'll still be very careful when I move home, but I feel confident I must be doing something right. I haven't picked it up," she told CBC this week.

ICU nurse Peggy Freemark has spent the past month living away from her husband and family to protect them from possible exposure to COVID-19. This week, she's moving back home. (Peggy Freemark)

Freemark, 55, describes a different vibe at work lately. "It's getting better. The hospital today was very quiet. Right now we only have a few in ICU. Quite a few [COVID-19 cases] have moved on to the rehab floor."

Freemark said she no longer cries on her drive in to work. "No, I don't. I guess I've just gotten used to it. I'm still a little stressed. I really would love everything just to go back to normal."

Freemark did get a scare this week when her adult daughter got sick with coronavirus-like symptoms.

"I was just terrified, so I had my husband take her to the COVID clinic in Bells Corners. She went there and got a test and it came back within 24 hours and she's negative. I was ecstatic."

She hasn't yet told her granddaughter, Ava, that she's coming home. "You know with kids, you don't want to get them too excited and then something happens and you don't show up."

Peggy Freemark misses her granddaughter, Ava, 7, and their dog, Bella. (Peggy Freemark)

There were certain aspects of living away from the responsibilities of home that Freemark kind of enjoyed. "It's almost like being single again," she joked.

But in all seriousness, she knows it was the right move for everyone. "When you're going to work and you're very stressed, the last thing you want to do is to go home and try and put a smile on your face," she said. "Now that we're less stressed … it's a good time to go."

The paramedic

Renfrew County paramedic Chris Day is still living in isolation in the basement of his Pembroke, Ont., home to keep his family safe from possible infection.

The family is living in "a state of constant readiness," Day said.

"It's eerily awkward and funny because we're at this heightened state of alert all the time. It doesn't seem to give any chance to really relax and unwind. Everything is very fluid."

WATCH: The strain on paramedics

Chris Day, a paramedic with Renfrew County, says his team is constantly on high alert, making it a challenge to unwind after long shifts. 0:58

Day, 44, tries to practise self-care by eating well and exercising, but the long days are taking their toll. He is noticeably thinner. "Five to 10 pounds. I haven't even looked," he admitted.

"It can be a challenge after a 12- to 15-hour day of being … constantly in a high state of readiness. It's very difficult to just turn it off when you get home and shut everything down and just go to sleep. You need to be able to unwind. And that can be difficult when it's already 10 o'clock at night and you have to be at work again at seven. You end up having a restless sleep."

But the hard work appears to be paying off. In Renfrew County, there have been 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with just one death. At least seven people are known to have recovered from the respiratory illness.

"That number has been steady for 10 days now. I think that's a very good sign. It's a testament to the hard work that everyone is doing," Day said.

Renfrew County paramedic Chris Day at his base in Pembroke, Ont. (Kody Koepsel)

Still, he worries about asymptomatic people who aren't taking the necessary precautions.

"If those people … are out in the community, then we can have that cluster flare up again … once those restrictions are lifted. So by no means do we have it beat," he said.

"I know the nice weather is coming, but please, let's not take the foot off the gas."

The doctor

Dr. Kwadwo Kyerementang's primary concern this week is the morale of his team.

This week, he held a webinar to clarify how to protect against COVID-19 exposure, and what's really needed in terms of personal protective equipment. It was an effort, he said, to correct some of the "contradictions" that are circulating.

"The feedback we've gotten from that … was tremendous. It was almost like relief, [with people] saying, 'You know what? We really are safe.' It was people realizing the measures that we're doing to keep you safe in ICU are absolutely effective, and more than necessary in some ways."

So has this city seen the worst of COVID-19?

Kyeremanteng and colleagues at the Montfort Hospital enjoy a morale-boost in the form of chicken and fries. (Kwadwo Kyeremanteng)

"That's a very tough question. The hospitals are not being overrun. Social distancing is continuing to have a positive impact. I think — short term — things are looking OK. I think there's a reason for optimism. But this thing is unpredictable," said Kyeremanteng, 42.

WATCH: What hospital stabilization would mean

Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, an intensive care physician, says cases of COVID-19 in hospitals appear to be stable, giving staff the ability to keep up with the number of patients. 0:52

"It's still tough when you've got patients that are at end of life, for example. It's still hard when only one family member can be with them when they're passing. There are still hard parts of COVID," he said.

"You don't want to be dying in hospital right now. That part will always be tough.

"But that heightened anxiety of what to expect, and are we going to get overrun? That has dissipated to a certain degree. But what's going to happen in two months? What's going to happen in two weeks? What's the next phase of all of this?"