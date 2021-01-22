Rural paramedics awaiting COVID-19 vaccine

A second person has died from COVID-19 in Renfrew County. The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says the individual had been hospitalized in Ottawa for weeks leading up to their death.

Compared to the capital, the numbers in the Ottawa Valley remain relatively low, though the region saw a jump of 103 cases in December, and 61 cases in the first three weeks of January. Many were among the close-knit Mennonite community in the Township of Whitewater Region.

"Those bumped our numbers up," said Renfrew County paramedic Chris Day. "It makes it look a little bit worse than it is."

CBC Ottawa has been checking in with Day and other health-care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis since the first wave of the pandemic.

Of the 297 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded in Renfrew County since the pandemic began, 291 people had recovered as of Jan. 22.

Nevertheless, Renfrew County has been lumped in with southern Ontario's 28-day lockdown. Day believes this was likely due to the added risks from interprovincial travel to and from the Pontiac region of western Quebec, as well as commuter traffic between Ottawa and the valley.

"That's probably why we got lumped in ... with that region," said Day, 45.

'Mind-boggling' omission

Paramedics were initially left off the provincial priority list for the vaccine, a decision Day calls "mind-boggling."

We have the potential of being one of the biggest vectors. - Chris Day, Renfrew County paramedic

"We have the potential of being one of the biggest vectors," he said. "We go from nursing home to nursing home. We go into hospitals and then people's personal residence, as well as businesses and schools."

As a community paramedic, Day is squarely on the front line of the region's COVID-19 response. He's conducted hundreds of swab tests, provided primary care to people in their homes — including "orphan" patients without a family doctor — and is even helping with palliative and hospice care.

He has personally undergone more than half a dozen COVID-19 tests, but is still awaiting his vaccination.

In a statement, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit said it's expecting to receive vaccines in early February, and Day credits lobbying efforts by the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs.

Day says it makes sense that the vaccination effort has been focusing on Toronto, Peel, York, Hamilton, Niagara, Windsor and Ottawa.

"As much as I do want to get the vaccine myself, they're at a much higher risk than I am up here," he said. "But who's getting [the vaccine] in those regions … probably needs some fine-tuning."

Day, shown here with his six-year-old daughter Amyann, is eager to get vaccinated, but says he understands that other regions are facing greater risk of COVID-19 transmission. (Submitted by Chris Day)

Back to school

There's been one piece of good news: When the province announced Wednesday which schools could reopen on Jan. 25, it gave the Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) the choice to bring kids back, and its recommendation was to allow it.

"I think it's the right decision," said Day, a father of three. "There's no need to lump us in the same book … as Ottawa."

Day's children attend French-language schools. He's been helping keep his youngest, six-year-old Amyann, on track with her online virtual classes.

"The way [Amyann's teachers] interact with the kids — even virtually, as challenging as it was — they did an amazing job. Hats off to them for navigating all of this," he said.

Had in-person school not resumed on Monday, Day would have sent his youngest daughter to emergency daycare, set up for essential workers by the County of Renfrew so that police, paramedics, firefighters, doctors, nurses and personal support workers can remain on the job.