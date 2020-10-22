Summer flashback: Ottawa to near record high temps Friday
Friday could hit 22 C, nearing Oct. 23 record of 24.6 C set in 1979
After a drizzly week of grey skies, Ottawa is set for a brief burst of summer sun Friday, pushing the city close to a 41-year record.
The temperature should rise Friday to about 22 C with sunny breaks in the afternoon, says CBC climatologist Ian Black.
That forecast approaches the warmest Oct. 23 on record, set in 1979 when the temperature reached 24.6 C. The beach day high was a far cry from the coldest day on record set 10 years earlier in 1969, when temperatures plummeted to –6.7 C.
Normal temperatures for this time of year are around 11 C in the day, falling to around 2 C at night.
The warm spell in Ottawa won't last long, though. By Saturday, Environment Canada expects the high to reach just 6 C with rain, and Sunday is expected to be 5 C and sunny.
