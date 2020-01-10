Western Quebec hit with freezing rain warning Friday

Environment Canada is warning people in western Quebec to watch out for freezing rain.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for Maniwaki, Low, Wakefield, Gracefield, Lièvre River area, the Labelle Reserve area, Papineauville and the Chénéville area, according to the weather agency's website.

"Freezing rain is expected or occurring," Environment Canada said just before 4 p.m. Friday. Between 10 and 20 millimetres of freezing rain is expected in the region.

"The rain is expected to turn over to freezing rain and ice pellets by Saturday evening then to snow later Saturday night," Environment Canada said.

In eastern Ontario, significant rain is in the forecast for Kingston, Odessa, Frontenac Islands, Napanee, Consecon, Picton and Sandbanks Park on Saturday.

As much as 40 to 60 millimetres of rain is expected in the area by Saturday evening.

There is also rain in the forecast for areas in and around the Ottawa Valley including Renfrew, Petawawa, Pembroke, Arnprior and Bancroft.

Those areas could see between 20 to 30 millimetres of rainfall Saturday, Environment Canada said.

As the ground is frozen, flooding could be a risk, Environment Canada warns. There is also a risk the rain could turn to freezing rain.