French teachers' union to suspend walkouts until end of March

The union representing thousands of French-language elementary and high school teachers in Ontario says it won't take part in any rotating strikes for the next three weeks.

In a press release, the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) said its board of directors decided Friday not to participate in any walkouts between March 9 and March 27.

"This decision does not mean that AEFO is giving in to the school boards and the minister of education," AEFO president Rémi Sabourin said.

"On the contrary, AEFO will use this time to further explore its options."

Once-weekly strikes

Ontario's fourth-largest teachers' union, AEFO represents 12,000 members — including French-language teachers in both public and Catholic boards and support staff in French-speaking workplaces.

It announced in early February it would begin once-weekly strikes as part of wider unrest involving teachers' unions in the province.

The union's latest announcement comes the same week Education Minister Stephen Lecce revealed the Ford government was backing down on two controversial pledges: an increase of average class sizes to 28 students, and the introduction of mandatory e-learning courses.

In its press release, AEFO said it would be holding talks with the government on March 11 and 12.

A meeting would also be held with local unit presidents March 11 to figure out future job actions, the union said.