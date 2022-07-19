French public board wants to build high school on LeBreton Flats

Eastern Ontario's French public school board says a new French high school should be included in the redevelopment plans for Ottawa's LeBreton Flats.

The Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO) said there's an urgent need for a new French-language high school in the downtown core, according to Vice-President Pierre Tessier.

CEPEO said it doesn't have confirmed enrolment statistics for this year, though Tessier said the board is growing.

"Finding a new location is almost impossible," he said in a French interview with Radio-Canada's Sur le vif.

"Ottawa's downtown is a real problem for school boards, especially the francophone boards."

The French public board is currently dealing with overcrowding at one of its elementary schools in Little Italy and a new school is part of plans for an Ottawa Community Housing mixed-income "village" in that neighbourhood.

Pierre Tessier, vice-president of the French public school board in eastern Ontario, says LeBreton Flats would be an ideal location for a new high school in Ottawa's core. (Fiona Collienne/Radio-Canada)

Tessier said the centrality and accessibility of LeBreton Flats would make it "ideal" for a new high school. While he hasn't raised the location with Ontario's Ministry of Education, he said he has presented the need for a school in the core.

The final decision may rest with the National Capital Commission (NCC), which is in charge of the redevelopment of LeBreton Flats.

The plans already include the new central library project, new housing and has been the focus of hopes for a new NHL arena for the Ottawa Senators.

In a statement, the NCC said it reached out to "all local school boards" as part of developing the Master Concept Plan for Building LeBreton. The commission said the project will create homes for approximately 7,500 people.

"Schools are an important part of a vibrant and a complete community. If a project is eventually put forward by a school board, the NCC will be happy to participate in these discussions," the statement said.

The building of the French-language public school board for eastern Ontario, known as Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO). (Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario/Facebook)

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board each said they currently don't need an additional site in the area.

The French Catholic board (Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est) said they could not respond by CBC's deadline.