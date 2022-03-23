Springtime freezing rain warnings issued for eastern Ontario

Freezing rain warnings cover most of eastern Ontario Wednesday evening and overnight.

Environment Canada's warnings stretch from Renfrew County and the Bancroft area through Ottawa-Gatineau to Cornwall and Hawkesbury.

Its forecast isn't clear whether the freezing rain, and potentially a bit of snow, will start in time to affect the evening commute, nor if the freezing rain will last long enough to fall on morning travellers before switching to 10 to 20 millimetres of rain.

Ottawa is forecasted to bottom out at 2 C overnight before a Thursday high of 8 C.

More southerly communities such as Belleville, Brockville and Kingston should get rain — up to 25 millimetres of it under the high-end estimate in their special weather statements. There's also a chance of a thunderstorm.

Kingston's forecasted high on Thursday is 9 C , while Belleville could reach 12 C.

Gatineau is the only area in western Quebec facing a weather alert. Maniwaki is looking at a few centimetres of snow overnight that should switch to rain Thursday.