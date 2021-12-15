Freezing rain warnings line the Ottawa River

Environment Canada is warning about a few hours of freezing rain Wednesday afternoon and evening.

It has freezing rain warnings for all of western Quebec, Ottawa, Renfrew County, Prescott-Russell and the Alexandria and Bancroft areas.

The slippery drops may fall between snow and rain.

School buses have been cancelled in Renfrew County.

Ottawa's forecast calls for a few hours of afternoon snow, then those few hours of freezing rain, then rain or drizzle. The temperature is expected to slowly rise from the –5 C at 6 a.m. Wednesday to 5 C on a foggy Thursday morning.

Thursday's high is 13 C with a chance of showers. The average high for Dec. 13 is around –3 C and the record high is 7.3 C using records that go back to 1939.