Freezing rain could arrive in Ottawa this weekend

Freezing rain could hit the region this weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa-Gatineau and a wide swath of eastern Ontario, from Algonquin Park to the Quebec border.

According to the statement, the freezing rain is likely to begin falling on Saturday.

While it could change into regular rain by Saturday night, Environment Canada also said it could persist as freezing rain until Sunday — particularly in parts of the Ottawa Valley.

Saturday's expected high for Ottawa is zero, but the temperature could warm up to 5 C by Sunday.