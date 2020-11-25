Freezing rain warning issued for Ottawa

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, starting Wednesday night.

"Patchy freezing drizzle" will be followed by freezing rain later in the evening and into Thursday morning, according to the warning issued for Ottawa North, Kanata and Orléans.

Ice may accumulate up to two millimetres in some areas before the freezing rain tapers off in the morning, says Environment Canada.

People should be careful on highways, roads, walkways and parking lots as they may become slippery.

"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," the warning advises. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."