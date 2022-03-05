Freezing rain, chance of thunderstorms in wild weekend forecast

Freezing rain warnings have been issued for most of the Ottawa-Gatineau area, but that icy weather could be washed away Sunday by an unusual March thunderstorm.

The warnings are in place for the national capital and a swath of eastern Ontario stretching from Algonquin Park in the west to the Cornwall, Ont., area in the east.

They've also been issued for much of western Quebec, too.

In Ottawa, freezing rain should arrive overnight, with the worst of it coming down Sunday morning, according to Environment Canada.

As much as two millimetres could build up on untreated surfaces. Roads, highways and sidewalks will all likely be treacherous, the weather agency said.

The freezing rain will transition to regular showers Sunday, with parts of the region potentially in line for a March thunderstorm by the afternoon, Environment Canada said.

Some places could see Sunday's temperatures rise into the double digits as well.