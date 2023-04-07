Ontario man killed by falling branch in freezing rain

A 59-year-old man in eastern Ontario died during Wednesday's freezing rain storm after being struck by a falling tree branch, Ontario Provincial Police said.

OPP said the man, a resident of South Stormont, Ont., died on April 5, around 3 p.m. He was the second person to be reported killed by a falling branch during the storm.

A Quebec man in his 60s was also killed when a branch fell on him at his home in Les Coteaux, about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal.

Ontario police said no other storm-related injuries or deaths have been reported. No other details were provided.