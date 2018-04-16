Bask in today's sunshine, because freezing rain could be on the way

Get outside and enjoy what's left of today's sunshine, because freezing rain could be on the way.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and much of the surrounding area, advising that rain should start falling tomorrow evening.

For areas in and around the Ottawa Valley, that rain will likely turn into freezing rain Sunday night as temperatures drop to around 0 C.

The inclement weather could also affect Monday morning's commute, Environment Canada said.

Much of the Outaouais is already under a Sunday night freezing rain warning, with between five and fifteen millimetres of ice buildup expected.