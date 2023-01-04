Forecasters warn of slippery, slushy Wednesday night

The Ottawa-Gatineau region is expected to get varying blends of snow, rain, ice pellets and freezing rain after the sun sets Wednesday.

Freezing rain and snowfall warnings from Environment Canada cover much of the area, but do not include Gatineau or central Ottawa.

The freezing rain warnings for communities such as Belleville, Cornwall, Kingston and rural south Ottawa call for about five millimetres of ice to build up starting Wednesday evening. There may be some rain before it and snow or ice pellets after, with anything sticking around into the day Thursday expected to be light.

Rural western Quebec communities surrounding Gatineau have snowfall warnings that call for about 15 centimetres of snow and ice pellets starting Wednesday evening.

Gatineau, along with the Pembroke area, has a winter weather travel advisory about a few millimetres of freezing rain being covered by a few centimetres of snow.

Other areas without warnings generally have alerts about the possibility of freezing rain overnight, then light snow Thursday. They include not just Ottawa, but the Prescott-Russell and Prince Edward County areas.

Throughout the region, people who leave home are asked to be careful on slippery surfaces.

Weeks of warm interrupted by snow

A warmer local autumn and start to winter that included record-breaking high temperatures at the end of December has been interrupted by double-digit centimetre dumps of snow.

Nearly all the 96.4 centimetres of snow at the Ottawa airport in December came from four systems. At the same time, the average daytime high that month was 0.4 C.

Ottawa's daytime high has been above 0 C for eight straight days and is forecast to make it nine Thursday before falling slightly below the freezing point for the weekend.