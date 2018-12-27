Freezing rain should arrive overnight, Environment Canada warns

Freezing rain should start to fall overnight across much of eastern Ontario and western Quebec, Environment Canada warns.

The precipitation will arrive in Ottawa-Gatineau Thursday evening as either snow or snow mixed with ice pellets, the weather agency says.

It will turn into freezing rain after midnight before becoming normal rain Friday morning — although the freezing rain could linger in parts of the Ottawa Valley.

The weather agency is reminding people that travel could become dangerous and that the ice buildup could cause tree branches to fall.

Thursday's high in Ottawa is only –10 C, but the temperature should rise to a relatively balmy 5 C by Friday.