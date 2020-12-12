Ottawa under freezing rain warning with ice pellets in forecast

Ottawa is now under a freezing rain warning and residents out shopping for the holidays should drive slowly, Environment Canada recommends.

Light snow early Saturday will increase in intensity throughout the morning and be mixed with ice pellets at times, the federal weather agency says.

Sometime Saturday afternoon or evening, the messy weather will turn to freezing rain and the icy precipitation will likely last several hours.

About two millilitres of ice accumulation are possible, but the federal agency said it doesn't expect the ice to affect transportation or hydro infrastructure in a major way.

As temperatures warm, the precipitation will turn back to rain on Saturday night.

In Pembroke, Ont., the same wintry weather cocktail is expected, with snow mixed with heavy ice pellets and freezing rain expected for the area.

Environment Canada has also issued a freezing rain warning for Arnprior, Renfrew, Calabogie, Petawawa, Cobden, Barry's Bay and Killaloe.

Maniwaki, Que., residents can expect much the same, with a mix of freezing rain and snow falling throughout the day.

The snow is expected to turn to rain before morning, with freezing rain a possibility over the southern areas.