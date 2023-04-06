Ice storm: Hydro Ottawa to give update on outages at 10 a.m. ET

Tens of thousands of people remain without power in the National Capital Region Thursday morning, particularly in western Quebec, after freezing rain swept across the region Wednesday and overnight.

Tens of thousands of people remain without power in the National Capital Region Thursday morning, particularly in western Quebec, after freezing rain swept across the region Wednesday and overnight.

In Ottawa, all school transportation has been cancelled, but schools that have power remain open.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, about 65,000 Hydro Ottawa customers had no power. Coun. Steve Desroches posted on social media that Hydro Ottawa told the city it expects its 20 worst outages — affecting the most customers — were expected to be restored by noon.

Across Quebec, more than 1 million Hydro Quebec customers were without power early Thursday, including more than 125,000 in the Outaouais, according to its online outage map.

MRC des Collines police said that 95 per cent of residents there are still without electricity.

In Hydro One's east Ontario region, about 87,400 customers had no power Thursday, according to its online outage map. The Arnprior, Perth and Winchester areas were particularly affected.

This map shows Hydro Ottawa outages in red across the city as of 9:23 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Hydro Ottawa)

Schools

The Ottawa Catholic School Board said 20 of its schools are closed Thursday because they have no power:

Lester B. Pearson High School

St. Brother André

Thomas D'Arcy McGee

Notre Dame High School

Holy Cross

St. Daniel

St. John XXIII

St. Rita

St. Bernard

St. Catherine

St. Emily

St. Jerome

St. Leonard

St. Monica

Holy Spirit

Our Lady of Peace

St. Michael (Corkery)

St. Michael (Fitzroy)

St. Stephen

St. Philip

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board said the following schools and EDP programs are closed Thursday:

Agincourt P.S.

A. Lorne Cassidy E.S.

Bell H.S.

Bells Corners P.S.

Blossom Park P.S.

Broadview P.S.

Colonel By S.S.

Crystal Bay

Elizabeth Wynwood

Glen Ogilvie P.S.

Goulbourn M.S.

Henry Larson E.S.

Henry Munro M.S.

Huntley Centennial P.S.

Kanata Highlands P.S.

Kars on the Rideau P.S.

Le Phare E.S.

Manor Park P.S.

Manotick P.S.

Metcalfe P.S.

Munster P.S.

Nepean H.S.

North Gower P.S.

Osgoode P.S.

Osgoode Township H.S.

Pleasant Park P.S.

Robert Hopkins P.S.

Sir Winston Churchill P.S.

Steve Maclean E.S.

Vimy Ridge P.S.

Algonquin College announced it's open Thursday after closing Wednesday afternoon.

A pedestrian walks between tree branches that have been cleared from the road after they snapped due to freezing rain in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, the following Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario schools are closed Thursday due to power outages:

Sacred Heart in Lanark

Holy Cross in Kemptville

Iona Academy in Williamstown

Pope John Paul II in Hammond

St. Francis Xavier CHS in Hammond

St. Jude in Vankleek Hill

St. Michael CHS in Kemptville

St. Patrick in Rockland

And the following Upper Canada District School Board schools are without power and closed Thursday:

Winchester Public School

Nationview Public School

Russell High School

Oxford-on-Rideau Public School

Kemptville Public School

South Branch Elementary School

North Grenville District High School

Pleasant Corners Public School

Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute

Laggan Public School

Glengarry District High School

Char-Lan District High School

Williamstown Public School

Avonmore Public School

Tagwi Secondary School

Rideau District High School

South Crosby Public School

Maple Grove Public School

Drummond Public School

Montague Public School

Beckwith Public School

North Elmsley Elementary School

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est said the following schools are closed Thursday:

Bernard-Grandmaître

Garneau

Franco-Ouest

La Vérendrye

Sainte-Bernadette

Saint-Guillaume

Saint-Joseph d'Orléans

Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau

The Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario says the following schools are closed Thursday:

Charlotte-Lemieux

Gabrielle-Roy

Michel-Dupuis

Nouvel Horizon

L'Odyssée

Rivière Rideau

Séraphin-Marion

Le Sommet

Maison de la Francophonie

These Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien school are also closed:

St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School in Wendover

Saint-Victor Catholic Elementary School in Alfred

Elementary SchoolSt. Gregory in Vankleek Hill

Saint-Jean-Baptiste Catholic Elementary School in L'Orignal

Rosaire Catholic Elementary School in Saint-Pascal-Baylon

Saint-Mathieu Catholic Elementary School in Hammond

La Source Catholic Elementary School in Moose Creek

St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in Russell

Elda Rouleau Catholic Elementary School in Alexandria

L'Ange-Gardien Catholic Elementary School in Lancaster North

Plantagenet Catholic Secondary School, including the intermediate pavilion in Plantagenet

CSDCEO central office in L'Orignal

All transportation for the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and the Upper Canada District School Board has also been cancelled, but schools with power remain open.

All schools are closed in western Quebec, and some boards and service centres, such as the Western Québec School Board, say staff should work remotely. The Centre de services scolaire au Cœur-des-Vallées said classes are cancelled.

As always, it's best to check with your board, service centre or school about what your specific options are.