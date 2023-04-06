Ice storm: Hydro Ottawa to give update on outages at 10 a.m. ET
Schools with power generally remain open in eastern Ontario, but all English schools closed in western Quebec
Tens of thousands of people remain without power in the National Capital Region Thursday morning, particularly in western Quebec, after freezing rain swept across the region Wednesday and overnight.
In Ottawa, all school transportation has been cancelled, but schools that have power remain open.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, about 65,000 Hydro Ottawa customers had no power. Coun. Steve Desroches posted on social media that Hydro Ottawa told the city it expects its 20 worst outages — affecting the most customers — were expected to be restored by noon.
Across Quebec, more than 1 million Hydro Quebec customers were without power early Thursday, including more than 125,000 in the Outaouais, according to its online outage map.
MRC des Collines police said that 95 per cent of residents there are still without electricity.
In Hydro One's east Ontario region, about 87,400 customers had no power Thursday, according to its online outage map. The Arnprior, Perth and Winchester areas were particularly affected.
Schools
The Ottawa Catholic School Board said 20 of its schools are closed Thursday because they have no power:
- Lester B. Pearson High School
- St. Brother André
- Thomas D'Arcy McGee
- Notre Dame High School
- Holy Cross
- St. Daniel
- St. John XXIII
- St. Rita
- St. Bernard
- St. Catherine
- St. Emily
- St. Jerome
- St. Leonard
- St. Monica
- Holy Spirit
- Our Lady of Peace
- St. Michael (Corkery)
- St. Michael (Fitzroy)
- St. Stephen
- St. Philip
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board said the following schools and EDP programs are closed Thursday:
- Agincourt P.S.
- A. Lorne Cassidy E.S.
- Bell H.S.
- Agincourt P.S.
- A. Lorne Cassidy E.S.
- Bell H.S.
- Bells Corners P.S.
- Blossom Park P.S.
- Broadview P.S.
- Colonel By S.S.
- Crystal Bay
- Elizabeth Wynwood
- Glen Ogilvie P.S.
- Goulbourn M.S.
- Henry Larson E.S.
- Henry Munro M.S.
- Huntley Centennial P.S.
- Kanata Highlands P.S.
- Kars on the Rideau P.S.
- Le Phare E.S.
- Manor Park P.S.
- Manotick P.S.
- Metcalfe P.S.
- Munster P.S.
- Nepean H.S.
- North Gower P.S.
- Osgoode P.S.
- Osgoode Township H.S.
- Pleasant Park P.S.
- Robert Hopkins P.S.
- Sir Winston Churchill P.S.
- Steve Maclean E.S.
- Vimy Ridge P.S.
Algonquin College announced it's open Thursday after closing Wednesday afternoon.
Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, the following Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario schools are closed Thursday due to power outages:
- Sacred Heart in Lanark
- Holy Cross in Kemptville
- Iona Academy in Williamstown
- Pope John Paul II in Hammond
- St. Francis Xavier CHS in Hammond
- St. Jude in Vankleek Hill
- St. Michael CHS in Kemptville
- St. Patrick in Rockland
And the following Upper Canada District School Board schools are without power and closed Thursday:
- Winchester Public School
- Nationview Public School
- Russell High School
- Oxford-on-Rideau Public School
- Kemptville Public School
- South Branch Elementary School
- North Grenville District High School
- Pleasant Corners Public School
- Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute
- Laggan Public School
- Glengarry District High School
- Char-Lan District High School
- Williamstown Public School
- Avonmore Public School
- Tagwi Secondary School
- Rideau District High School
- South Crosby Public School
- Maple Grove Public School
- Drummond Public School
- Montague Public School
- Beckwith Public School
- North Elmsley Elementary School
Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est said the following schools are closed Thursday:
- Bernard-Grandmaître
- Garneau
- Franco-Ouest
- La Vérendrye
- Sainte-Bernadette
- Saint-Guillaume
- Saint-Joseph d'Orléans
- Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau
The Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario says the following schools are closed Thursday:
- Charlotte-Lemieux
- Gabrielle-Roy
- Michel-Dupuis
- Nouvel Horizon
- L'Odyssée
- Rivière Rideau
- Séraphin-Marion
- Le Sommet
- Maison de la Francophonie
These Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien school are also closed:
- St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School in Wendover
- Saint-Victor Catholic Elementary School in Alfred
- Elementary SchoolSt. Gregory in Vankleek Hill
- Saint-Jean-Baptiste Catholic Elementary School in L'Orignal
- Rosaire Catholic Elementary School in Saint-Pascal-Baylon
- Saint-Mathieu Catholic Elementary School in Hammond
- La Source Catholic Elementary School in Moose Creek
- St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in Russell
- Elda Rouleau Catholic Elementary School in Alexandria
- L'Ange-Gardien Catholic Elementary School in Lancaster North
- Plantagenet Catholic Secondary School, including the intermediate pavilion in Plantagenet
- CSDCEO central office in L'Orignal
All transportation for the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and the Upper Canada District School Board has also been cancelled, but schools with power remain open.
All schools are closed in western Quebec, and some boards and service centres, such as the Western Québec School Board, say staff should work remotely. The Centre de services scolaire au Cœur-des-Vallées said classes are cancelled.
As always, it's best to check with your board, service centre or school about what your specific options are.