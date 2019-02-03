Freezing rain, drizzle expected for Sunday

Environment Canada is predicting periods of freezing drizzle Sunday, which will change into freezing rain by Monday.

The agency said freezing drizzle. light snow and ice pellets are expected in the afternoon, and may change into a light freezing rain tonight and Monday.

Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice and may make highways, roads, walkways and parking lots slippery and icy, the agency said in a special weather statement Sunday morning.

The agency is advising people to drive slowly, watch for taillights and maintain a safe following distance.

