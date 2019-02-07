Freezing rain expected in Renfrew, western Quebec

A freezing rain warning is in effect for western Quebec and communities northwest of Ottawa, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement Thursday warning of two to five millimetres of freezing rain in the late afternoon or evening in Ontario, before changing over to rain in areas including Pembroke, Arnprior and Killaloe.

Western Quebec communities such as Maniwaki, Gracefield and Wakefield will also see two to five millimetres overnight.

Meanwhile in Ottawa, there is a freezing drizzle advisory in effect, although Environment Canada says there could be freezing rain in the evening before temperatures rise above zero.



