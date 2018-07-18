Freezie truck fire closes Highway 401 west of Brockville

A transport truck hauling a frosty load caught fire between Brockville and Gananoque, Ont., early Wednesday morning, shutting down eastbound lanes of Highway 401 for most of the day.

Leeds County OPP said the eastbound truck was carrying freezie frozen treats when it caught fire around Elizabethtown-Kitley Township at approximately 1:15 a.m.

Nobody was injured, police said.

The Ministry of the Environment has been contacted because diesel fuel was also spilled at the scene.

The highway was closed in both directions after the fire, but the westbound 401 has since reopened.

Eastbound traffic is still being redirected at the County Road 2 exit. The detour is expected to last until 8 p.m. because of the investigation and cleanup.