'We're still out here': Rally in Ottawa marks 2 years since convoy protests

A rally on Parliament Hill to mark the two-year anniversary of what became known as the Freedom Convoy came and went without any major incidents, police say.

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Ottawa on Saturday, two years since the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act and police moved in to clear out the demonstrators who'd blocked off swaths of the city centre for several weeks.

"It's an important day," said organizer Chris Dacey.

"And with the recent ruling from Justice Mosley about the invocation of the Emergencies Act being unjustified, it was a reason for us to come out and make sure that people know we're still out here."

The rally's organizers said they expected people to drive in to Ottawa from southern Ontario and first gather at the Capital City Bikers' Church in Vanier.

They then congregated at Parliament Hill around 11 a.m., before moving on to the ByWard Market.

In a statement to CBC before Saturday's rally, the Ottawa Police Service said they had consulted with municipal, provincial and federal partners and had prepared accordingly.

"We are monitoring information and intelligence, and have a robust plan in place to deal with any demonstrations and to ensure public safety," OPS said in the statement.

No major incidents had been reported as of 2:45 p.m. Saturday, police told Radio-Canada by email.

Police move in to clear downtown Ottawa of protesters after weeks of demonstrations on Feb. 19, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)

'Safe, lawful' event was planned

Dacey told CBC earlier this week that he'd been in contact with police to plan a "safe, lawful and peaceful event" and that he was unaware of any planned actions involving vehicles.

Many of the demonstrators Saturday brandished Canadian flags or signs bearing protest messages, although the atmosphere remained generally festive.

"I'm here kind of in remembrance of the two-year anniversary .. of our convoy that I was part of," said Jeremy Glass.

"Also in a little bit of a celebration for the results of the [ruling], saying that it was unjust," he added. "You know, we were here peaceful protesting."

Kristia Tanaka, associate director of traffic services for Ottawa, said in a statement that the city had not received any permit requests for a demonstration related to the "Freedom Movement" on Feb. 16 or 17.

However, Tanaka did confirm three permits were issued for unrelated demonstrations, including one near the Chinese Embassy and another in the city's west end.

"Organizers of demonstrations do not technically require a permit to protest," Tanaka noted in a statement. "The right to peacefully demonstrate falls under the Canadian Charter of Rights & Freedoms."