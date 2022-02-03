Ottawa leaders, police among witnesses to testify during Emergencies Act inquiry

The public inquiry that will deep dive into the federal government's use of emergency powers during last winter's Freedom Convoy protests will hear in its first days from a number of municipal figures — including departing Mayor Jim Watson and one of the 2022 municipal election candidates vying to become the city's next leader.

While Watson had previously confirmed he'd been tapped to appear as a witness before the Public Order Emergency Commission, mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney was one of many people confirmed on Tuesday to also be appearing as a witness in the upcoming inquiry.

"It's a busy time," McKenney said Tuesday of campaigning in the Oct. 24 municipal election while also preparing to testify on Friday in the inquiry's first day of testimony.

"It would have been easier had [the inquiry] happened after the campaign ... But it's absolutely necessary. We have to know what happened, why our city was under siege, so that we never have that happen to us again."

From late January to Feb. 19, protesters in downtown Ottawa rallied against pandemic restrictions by blocking neighbourhood access and main arteries around Parliament Hill and clogging downtown streets with trucks and other vehicles.

Other blockades took place at the Ambassador Bridge linking Windsor to Detroit, and at the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.

After much public outcry over weeks without decisive action by police to expel the Ottawa protesters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14, giving authorities sweeping temporary powers, including the ability to freeze the bank accounts and credit cards of protesters.

Attending any event deemed an unlawful assembly, such as the Ottawa convoy protest, became illegal. Invoking the Emergencies Act also made it easier for officers from outside of Ontario to participate in operations to end the protests.

The act was revoked on Feb. 23 after police successfully cleared Ottawa streets. By law, an inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act must be called within 60 days of the declaration being revoked.

What to expect on Friday and beyond

McKenney will testify on Friday alongside Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury, who is not seeking re-election. Both downtown councillors were highly critical of the city's response during the protests.

Watson is also scheduled to testify a few days later, as is his political rival Diane Deans, the outgoing councillor for Gloucester-Southgate.

Deans served for much of the convoy crisis as the chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, the civilian body that oversees the local police service. Deans was ousted out of her board position by city councillors nearly three weeks into the Ottawa occupation, after news leaked that her board had hired an interim police chief from outside the city without a competition and without telling city council. Peter Sloly had resigned as Ottawa's police chief, 19 days into the crisis.

Deans said she is eager to hear the mayor's testimony, including why his office — via Ontario Premier Doug Ford's former chief of staff, Dean French — negotiated with protesters on a plan to redirect trucks onto Wellington Street when it was already clogged with protest vehicles.

Sloly told a parliamentary committee last week that he didn't know of any police officers being involved in those negotiations. He said he would have been against any vehicles moving into "red zone areas."

Deans told CBC News that she too would have been against any vehicles moving into those zones, and said that during that period of the occupation, she had warned the mayor's chief of staff that she didn't agree with Watson's decision.



"They effectively told me to get on board with it or find a way to shut up," she said. "I thought it was wrong then. I think it's wrong now."

Diane Deans in August 2022. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Asked to respond to Deans' comments, Watson's office said the mayor would not comment publicly until he testifies next week. He is scheduled to testify on Tuesday, depending on how long earlier witnesses take on the stand. Serge Arpin, the mayor's chief of staff, is scheduled one slot ahead of Watson.

Michael Kempa, an associate professor of criminology at the University of Ottawa, said examining that episode might shed further light onto whether agencies failed to coordinate their responses during the convoy crisis.

"Not [as] something to blame, but definitely to be learned from," Kempa said.

Kempa said he also hopes the inquiry hears more about the seeming disagreement between Sloly and the federal government over whether the Ottawa Police Service had had enough resources earlier in the occupation to quell the protests far sooner.

Federal public safety minister Bill Blair called on OPS "to do their jobs" on Feb. 11, four days before Sloly resigned. Sloly said last week that he did not receive "the vast majority" of the 2,000 extra officers he requested from other jurisdictions until after he quit.

"We've got to clear that up," Kempa said.

65 people and 'a very compressed schedule'

Sixty-five people are expected to testify during the inquiry from Oct. 13 to Nov. 25.

Trudeau and cabinet members are being reserved for the end of the inquiry, according to the witness list.

Many convoy organizers are also expected to testify, as are representatives from the Ottawa Police Service, the RCMP, various federal ministries and the Privy Council Office, including Jody Thomas, Trudeau's national security advisor.

Michael Kempa teaches criminology at the University of Ottawa. (CBC)

Kempa said the commission is working with a "very compressed schedule" given the number of witnesses, and that it risks losing public interest as the inquiry rolls on.

But Kempa said the order of witness types — starting with civilian witnesses and City of Ottawa staff before moving up to higher levels of office — makes sense.

"The purpose of this inquiry is to look at what information the federal government [had] in hand when it declared the emergency," Kempa said.

"So by starting, in a sense, on the ground and building up through the local police, local government, ultimately up through convoy organizers and then to the federal government, it sort of presents or builds that picture."