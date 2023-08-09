With LRT service partially returned, questions about compensation continue

A transit expert with ties to Ottawa says rider compensation for OC Transpo users would be "appropriate" given the three-week shutdown of the city's beleaguered Confederation Line.

Since the shutdown, which was caused by an ongoing bearing issue, suggestions have been made by transit riders and city councillors about the merits and costs of compensating riders.

City officials have left open the possibility of providing some form of compensation, but delayed the decision until after the system was back up and running.

The light rail system partially reopened Tuesday morning, running five single-car trains between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations.

Josipa Petrunić is president and CEO of Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium. (cutric-crituc.org)

During an interview with Ottawa Morning Wednesday, Josipa Petrunić, president and CEO of Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), said OC Transpo needs to look at users as clients.

"We have to treat transit riders like really amazing customers of a service that has to be exceptional," said Petrunić, who studied at Carleton University and frequently visits Ottawa for work.

"And one way to serve them when the service fails that they are paying for, both through their fare and through their tax dollars, is to give them free rides."

'All options are on the table'

Sutcliffe said he appreciates Petrunić's perspective and "all options are on the table."

"We do need to treat our passengers as customers," he said. "We have to serve them as effectively as possible."

But with OC Transpo running a significant deficit, he emphasized the service "has to work from a financial perspective."

"We're not a private company. We're not Air Canada," he said. "When there is compensation for transit riders, it comes from taxpayers and transit riders themselves."

The city has offered free rides in the past, including after a derailment in 2021 that kept the system offline for almost two months.

He said the city would have to make cuts to services or increase taxes to be able to compensate riders.

"We're just taking it out of one pocket and putting it in another."

Sutcliffe said his goal is for transit to be delivered on a cost-sharing basis, where taxes and riders each cover half.

"We're nowhere near that goal right now," he said.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe chairs an Ottawa city council meeting in May 2023. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

But with rail ridership at a low following the pandemic and amid a spate of violence on public transit, Petrunić said compensation is about more than the accounting.

"Transit systems are trying to get people back into the system," she said. "We've got to address climate, we've got to get rid of congestion."

She added that compensating riders alone isn't enough. She said municipalities should be looking at rewarding customers using a points system or lower rates during off-peak hours to encourage them to use transit more often.

Praise for OC Transpo, city communication

Petrunić said as someone who often uses public transit in Ottawa, she wasn't surprised when she heard the system would be down for several weeks.

"God forbid you actually rushed a reopening in light of what you were just told, which is you rushed the whole launch of the system."

But she praised the "measured approach" OC Transpo has taken to bringing the system back online.

Ultimately, Petrunić said, more funding is needed at the provincial and federal levels to ensure riders can have trust in their public transit systems.

"At what point are we going to privilege transit over everything else?" she said.