There's a cornucopia of free Thanksgiving dinners this weekend

If you're looking for turkey with all the trimmings this weekend, you've got plenty of choices as several Ottawa organizations are hosting free community meals.

Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School

Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School is holding its 26th annual lunch from noon until 2 p.m Sunday.

The meal is made by students and staff at the school, which has its own hospitality program.

Buses will pick up people at 11:30 a.m. from:

The Giant Tiger on Dumaurier Avenue.

The Ottawa Mission on Waller Street.

The YMCA on Argyle Avenue.

The intersection of Caldwell Avenue and Medford Street

The school also runs a food and clothing drive as part of the event. Diners can take home the donated items after the meal.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army will be holding its annual dinner from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at its Booth Centre on George Street.

Volunteers are expected to serve turkey, potatoes and pie to as many as 500 people this year.

The centre is still in need of frozen turkeys for the event. Anyone able to make a donation can drop them off there.

Ottawa Mission

The Ottawa Mission will host its annual dinner Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 35 Waller St.

The mission usually serves between 2,500 and 3,000 meals on Thanksgiving. That requires about 100 large turkeys, 130 kilograms of baked ham, more than 200 kilograms of mashed potatoes and nearly 200 litres of gravy.

The mission said it's still looking for food donations for Monday's meal.

Dinners Unlimited

Dinners Unlimited is hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal on Monday as well.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral Hall on Sparks Street.

Anyone is welcome to attend.