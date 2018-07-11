Free evening, weekend parking at City Hall starts Monday

Parking will be free on weekday evenings and all weekend at the City Hall underground parking garage downtown starting Monday, after a unanimous vote by city council Wednesday.

Elgin will be closed in 2019 for underground infrastructure work, as well as new roads, sidewalks and other public installations.

However, some parts of the road are already closed as Bell Canada and Hydro Ottawa continue to do work throughout 2018. Some businesses on the busy strip have complained that the work is already affecting their customers.

The free parking will remain in effect until the work on Elgin Street is complete.