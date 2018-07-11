Skip to Main Content
Free evening, weekend parking at City Hall starts Monday

Ottawa city council has voted unanimously to offer free parking to alleviate parking headaches caused by the reconstruction of Elgin Street.

Council has voted to make parking at City Hall free during evenings and weekends while Elgin Street reconstruction work continues. (Joanne Chianello/CBC)

Parking will be free on weekday evenings and all weekend at the City Hall underground parking garage downtown starting Monday, after a unanimous vote by city council Wednesday.

Elgin will be closed in 2019 for underground infrastructure work, as well as new roads, sidewalks and other public installations.

However, some parts of the road are already closed as Bell Canada and Hydro Ottawa continue to do work throughout 2018. Some businesses on the busy strip have complained that the work is already affecting their customers.

The free parking will remain in effect until the work on Elgin Street is complete.

An artist's rendering of a reconstructed Elgin Street shows vehicles and cyclists sharing the road. There will also be fewer parking spaces when the street is done. (City of Ottawa)

