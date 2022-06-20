Mountains of free mulch are now available at six locations across Ottawa.

The city has taken thousands of trees downed during May's destructive derecho and transformed them into wood chips that are now being offered to anyone able to cart some off — while supply lasts.

"Just bring your own shovel and containers, and there's no quantity limit per person," reads a media release shared Thursday.

It goes on to say that city yards received "large amounts of tree debris" over the past month. Those trunks, limbs and branches have been fed through a wood chipper and can be used as garden mulch.

The city does have one caution for those eager to take on some yard work — "remember, these woodchips made from storm debris will differ in quality and size from the commercial mulch sold at hardware stores and garden retailers."

Wood chips are available 24/7 at the following locations:

Recreation facilities:

Navan Memorial Centre, 1295 Colonial Rd.

Nepean Sportsplex, 1701 Woodroffe Ave. (in the Minto sports field parking lot, between the field and Hamilton baseball diamond).

City yards:

29 Hurdman Rd.

2145 Roger Stevens Dr.

4244 Rideau Valley Dr.

1655 Maple Grove Rd.

The city suggests people picking up mulch wear gloves and appropriate footwear, as well as keep an eye out for other vehicles looking to load up on wood chips.