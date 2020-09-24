Where to find a free meal in Ottawa this Christmas

Several Ottawa charities and non-profits are still offering free meals during the holiday season this year, despite the pandemic.

While COVID-19 restrictions have changed many aspects of their services, they're still offering to-go hot meals, food hampers and even some in-person get-togethers.

Here's where Ottawans can go if they need a meal over the next few days:

Free meals on Christmas Eve

Caldwell Family Centre

At 1475 Caldwell Ave. from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Full holiday turkey dinners available along with takeout options.

Parkdale Food Centre

At 1064 Wellington St. W. at rear door from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Holiday takeout meals available (both turkey and vegetarian options) as well as hot chocolate and free fruit and vegetables.

St. Joe's Women's Centre

At 151 Laurier Ave. E. from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sit-down meals and takeout meals available at a limited capacity indoors. Serves women and children only. Holiday gift bags are also available.

The Well

At the Tom Brown Respite Centre at 141 Bayview Station Rd., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Takeout and dine-in meals are available.

Bernard-Grandmaître

At 309 McArthur Ave. from 12:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. Hot meals as well as grab-and-go sandwiches are available.

The Big Turkey Takeout at Restaurant e18hteen

At 18 York St. from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Turkey dinner with the trimmings, or a vegetarian lasagna available for takeout.

St. Paul's Eastern United Church

At 473 Cumberland St. from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Coffee along with grab-and-go meals are available.

Free meals on Christmas Day

Parkdale United Church in partnership with The Carleton Tavern

At 429 Parkdale Ave. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Takeout meals are available along with free delivery for those in the area who can't pick up their food.

Shepherds of Good Hope

At 233 Murray St. from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. Sit-down and takeout meals are available to people over 18 years old.

St. Peter & St. Paul's Anglican Church

At 152 Metcalfe St. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bagged lunches available to anyone who lines up at the door.

The Well

At the Tom Brown Respite Centre at 141 Bayview Station Rd., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Takeout and dine-in meals are available at the arena.