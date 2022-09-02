Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Weak tornado confirmed near Carleton Place

A weak tornado formed in Beckwith Township, Ont., on Wednesday, researchers have confirmed.

Believed to be eastern Ontario's 4th tornado in less than 3 months

Storm clouds over a field.
A storm in St-Isidore de Laprairie, Que., south of Montreal, on Wednesday, the day of the tornado about 55 kilometres southwest of Ottawa. (Daniel Thomas/CBC)

A weak tornado formed in Beckwith Township, Ont., on Wednesday, researchers have confirmed. 

Investigators from Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project went to the municipality's Franktown community to examine damage.

"The Franktown, ON area experienced a weak tornado, damage still being assessed," it tweeted Thursday. 

The area is about 12 kilometres south of Carleton Place, Ont., and 55 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.

This would be the fourth tornado confirmed by the team in eastern Ontario since mid-June and the second in Lanark County. That doesn't count May's fatal derecho.

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings in eastern Ontario Wednesday and a tornado warning for Cornwall and Morrisburg as severe weather blew through eastern Ontario. 

Members of the project were also being deployed to the Sauble Beach and Sarnia areas as well as near Peterborough and Kingston, Ont.

