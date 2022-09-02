Weak tornado confirmed near Carleton Place

A weak tornado formed in Beckwith Township, Ont., on Wednesday, researchers have confirmed.

Investigators from Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project went to the municipality's Franktown community to examine damage.

"The Franktown, ON area experienced a weak tornado, damage still being assessed," it tweeted Thursday.

The area is about 12 kilometres south of Carleton Place, Ont., and 55 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.

Some preliminary results:<br><br>- Sauble Beach, ON waterspout made landfall and caused EF0 damage along a narrow path over 5 km long<br><br>- The Franktown, ON area experienced a weak tornado, damage still being assessed<br><br>- We confirmed a tornado near Chicoutimi, QC - rating EF0-Default —@westernuNTP

This would be the fourth tornado confirmed by the team in eastern Ontario since mid-June and the second in Lanark County. That doesn't count May's fatal derecho.

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings in eastern Ontario Wednesday and a tornado warning for Cornwall and Morrisburg as severe weather blew through eastern Ontario.

Members of the project were also being deployed to the Sauble Beach and Sarnia areas as well as near Peterborough and Kingston, Ont.